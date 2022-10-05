Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know Her 11 Siblings

Randel Huston Parton
Randy Parton was born in 1953 and is the most well-known of Dolly’s brothers.
The actor, entrepreneur, singer, and songwriter often collaborated with his famous sister, appearing on her 2020 Christmas album before passing away in 2021. Randy loved playing guitar and bass and released several popular songs over the course of his career, including “Waltz Across Texas.”
Dolly adored her brother and she even sang about rocking him to sleep in her song “You Are My Christmas.”See Full Gallery