Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know Her 11 Siblings

Stella Mae Parton

Stella Parton was born in 1949, and her career matches up most consistently with Dolly’s. Stella Mae joined the world of music at a young age like her country crooning sister and toured the state at the age of nine in a gospel trio with Willadeene and Cassie.

Her first album, I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight, came out in 1975. She often collaborated with Dolly, such as in the film Coat of Many Colors. Over her career, she released more than 30 albums total.

Outside of music, Stella authored several cookbooks and appeared on BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef in 2018. In 2011, she penned a memoir titled Tell it, Sister, Tell it: Memories, Music, and Miracles in 2011.