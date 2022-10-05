Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know Her 11 Siblings

Willadeene Parton

Willadeene Parton is the eldest of the brood. Born in 1940, Willadeene’s siblings have referred to their sister as a second mother.

This Parton child explored different creative outlets than her famous sister as an author and a poet. Willadeene wrote two collections of stories titled Smoky Mountain Memories: Stories from the Hearts of the Parton Family and In the Shadow of a Song: The Parton Family. She also penned a cookbook titled All-Day Singing & Dinner on the Ground, which is a compilation of family recipes she and her siblings grew up making.

While she did attempt to enter the world of music, her singing career started and ended with a gospel trio she began with sisters Stella and Cassie. Now in her 80s, she leads a quiet life in Tennessee.