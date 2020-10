He Hoped ‘The Affair’ Wouldn’t Become a ‘Morality Tale’

“It’s extraordinary what a hot topic [infidelity] is and how everybody has a very strong view about it, so that’s a very good premise for a TV show,” he said in the New York Times interview. “What I didn’t want to happen, and I don’t think it has happened, is that it would be a sort of morality tale where, ‘Don’t have an affair, kids, because you’ll end up killing people and going to jail with Brendan Fraser.’”