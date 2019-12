Alyssa Milano

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote,” the Charmed alum tweeted. “The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defense of our democracy.”