Politics

John Legend, Lizzo, Cole Sprouse and More Celebs React to President Donald Trump Being Impeached

By
Rosie O'Donnell Celebs React to President Donald Trump Being Impeached
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
15
16 / 15

Rosie O’Donnell

“Done. amen. god bless America,” the former The View coohst tweeted.

Back to top