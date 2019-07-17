RHOBH ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley’s Finances and Legal Trouble: What We Know By Sarah Hearon July 17, 2019 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 9 10 / 9 Dorit Is Confident Dorit told Andy Cohen in April 2019 that she is “very comfortable with [our] legal position.” Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News