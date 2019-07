PK’s Job

PK, for his part, sent a message to Camille via Instagram about his employment. After the episode aired, he shared a post that reads, “I create. I take risks. I live my passion. I am an entrepreneur.”

“In answer to the multiple questions about what I do,” PK captioned the message. “This is what I do…”

On the series, fans see PK, who owns Nixxi Entertainment agency, work as Boy George’s manager.