Staying Strong

Dorit assured Us in October 2019 that the couple are doing well despite the ongoing lawsuits against them.

“PK and I are super tight. We’re super strong and most of it, it’s just really blown out of proportion,” she told Us exclusively at Gladys Knight’s 75th birthday bash. “So you learn to be numb to it and you just carry on with life. And our life is a pretty fabulous bubble, you know, with our two beautiful kids and I’ve got a great husband and it’s easy to stay strong.”