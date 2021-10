Is ‘RHOBH’ Filming?

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais were spotted filming season 12 of the Bravo series before the news broke on Thursday. The Pretty Mess author, Lisa Rinna, Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp were subsequently spotted at Dorit’s home. Bravo has yet to officially confirm the cast for the new season, but it appears all the full-time cast members will be returning in some capacity.