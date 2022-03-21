March 2022

That same month, Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, questioned Peck’s version of events.

“Anytime anybody asked about Josh I would say, ‘He is so nice. Oh, they are so great.’ I am done lying to everyone when Josh Peck is a total piece of s–t,” Schmeling said via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I stay quiet until lies happen.”

She continued: “The fact that I was there at the VMAs and I was next to Drake. I was the one that told him that Josh was coming up with the camera. I literally was there [and] heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh, like ever. That is actually hilarious. He would act like he could be a tough guy. Like bro, you’re not tough.”

Schmeling pointed out that her husband apologized because Peck had asked him nicely, saying, “We actually hung out after that multiple times. We have talked multiples times since then. You’re a f–king liar, Josh.”