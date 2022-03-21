March 2022

During an appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, Peck elaborated on his reaction to Bell’s comments about his wedding.

“I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards [in 2017] and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now,'” the How I Met Your Father star recalled in March 2022. “He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole five-minute performance of an apology.”

Peck called Bell out for “creating this narrative that just wasn’t true” at the expense of his wife, adding, “It was just unfortunate the way it worked out. It was one of the few times in my life where I went blind and my emotions put me in that place.”