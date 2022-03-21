March 2022

Two days after Von Schmeling refuted Peck’s recollection of the 2017 VMAs, Bell shared his side of the story during the inaugural episode of the “Drake & Janet” podcast. “[Josh] goes, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to say sorry to me, but I really need you to say sorry to Paige [O’Brien, Peck’s wife].’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, dude, absolutely.’ Like, I want to say sorry to Paige. And that was it,” the musician said. However, it wasn’t the conflicting version of events that bothered Bell about his former costar’s statement. The songwriter explained: “What bugged me about it was that he’s like, ‘Oh, we weren’t friends.'”

Bell claimed that he and Peck had interacted quite a bit in the years leading up to the latter’s 2017 wedding and that he even congratulated the How I Met Your Father actor via text. “But I was bummed [about the situation],” he continued. “I was like, ‘Man, that sucks, like I wish I could have been there for you.’ … We’ve had our ups and downs. We’ve had times when we wanted to kill each other. We were like brothers. I know Josh and I’m closer to Josh than I am to own brothers.”

The Amanda Show alum also claimed that Peck had written a potential Drake & Josh reboot script — titled Josh & Drake — which featured a now-adult Drake Parker as a “failed musician” and his onscreen stepbrother as a real estate agent. “I just asked him to change a couple things,” Bell said, referring to the fact that he has a music career in real life. “And he couldn’t, and my wife wouldn’t let me do it.”