January 2015

After throwing minor jabs at each other through their music and respective interviews, Drake and West released their first joint music venture in years in January 2015 on Big Sean’s song “Blessings.”

Two months later, West called Drake an “amazing sparring partner” during an interview with the French website Clique.

“Someone who’s like, ‘Come on, man, get back up!’ I was sitting there getting fat,” West said in March 2015. “Sitting back, just knocked everybody out. And then [Drake] hits the gym, he’s just running around like, pow, 14 hits … I’m like, ‘Whoa. Let me go to the studio, then. Let’s see what’s happening. Let me get these lyrics up.’ So, that’s where we at right now, that’s where you getting these records from.”