June 2016

Drake gave Kris a shoutout in his 2015 track, “4PM in Calabasas.”

“I rode big body, widebody, Calabasas road winder / Sunshinin’, waxed tires,” he raps. “See Kris Jenner, I beep twice and I wave / The rest of you boys I blow Keysh right in your face.”

Later that summer, West appeared at Drake’s OVO Fest for the third time, confirming they were on good terms.