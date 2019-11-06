September 2013

Kris showered Drake with love at his album release party for Nothing Was Ever the Same in September 2013.

“Congratulations Drake!! Celebrating The Album Release… What A Great Night!! NOTHING WAS THE SAME,” the momager wrote at the time via Instagram. “#HoldOnWereGoingHome @champagnepapi.”

The same month, Drake opened up about his relationship with the family.

“I’m just a friend. I really like Kylie Jenner a lot, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everybody’s really nice. Khloé [Kardashian]‘s really nice,” he told E News! at the time. “And obviously, you know, the queen of it all — Kris Jenner — she’s my favorite. She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I was trying to get her to come through. She might fall through and play a little FIFA, you know?”