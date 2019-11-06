September 2018

While West denied that he was the one to tell Pusha T about Drake’s son, he apologized to the Canadian rapper for the situation in a series of tweets in September 2018.

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha,” he tweeted at the time. “I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

West, however, changed his tune later that month after reports surfaced that Drake once slept with Kim. The speculation was sparked in-part by Drake referencing “Kiki” in his song “In My Feelings.”

“People making rumors or thinking you f—k my wife and you’re not saying nothing … that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West fired back in an Instagram video at the time. “You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri.’ So when you’re like, ‘I don’t know where it came,’ you too smart for that bro.”

Kim, for her part, denied hooking up with Drake.