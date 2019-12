Michelle Obama

Designer Jason Wu was relatively unknown until Obama, 55, then first lady, gave him his big break by wearing a one-shouldered white gown he created for her 2009 Inaugural Ball appearances. Though she’s left the White House, Obama remains faithful to Wu, wearing his design to the presidential farewell address in 2017. For elegant occasions, she’s also a fan of Azzedine Alaïa, who’s dressed numerous celebrities.