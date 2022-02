Holy Matrimony

The actress was married to Tom Green for less than a year, divorcing in 2002. The pair reconnected in September 2020 on The Drew Barrymore Show, after 15 years of not speaking. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it,” Barrymore said at the time. “It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”