Tom Green

After less than a year of marriage, the MTV comedian filed for divorce in December 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. “Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much,” Green said in a statement. “I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness.”

The exes had an emotional reunion on her daytime talk show after not speaking for 15 years.

“When you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God. We’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,'” she said during the September 2020 episode. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”