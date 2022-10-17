An Unlikely Therapist

Barrymore revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that following George Clooney’s October 2022 appearance on her talk show – where he acted as her impromptu “therapist” — the Oceans 8 star spent “an hour and 15 minutes” giving her advice.

“George is the kind of person who also doesn’t have a wall up and I don’t have a wall up,” she shared with ET at the time. “So, if you’re talking to a friend pretending to be in therapy or you’re actually talking to a real therapist, like, the sooner those walls come down or are not there the quicker you’re gonna get to the good stuff, so we just dived right in.” She added that the Up in the Air actor is the perfect person for dating advice because he “held out for the right one” and is “someone who always wants the best for people.”

“I think he sees sort of bad behavior or negligent behavior or, like, cuckoo behavior and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun,” she gushed. “[He] is totally devious and delicious, so he sort of embodies someone who is on the right life path like a very sage human being he always has been. He knows good from bad and right from wrong and yet he’s not lacking in any fun or mischief. He’s the most potent combination.”