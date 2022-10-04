Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split

By
Drew Barrymore Daytime Emmy Awards 2022
Drew Barrymore Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
7
6 / 7
podcast

Ups and Downs

“I got so ghosted that I just literally … by this man who you just wouldn’t think that they would behave like that,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 about her dating life, noting that she went out on “some dates here and there” since her divorce.

The actress added: “It’s nobody anyone knows. He’s a professional and 52 years old and has a job. You just think, ‘Oh, this is a responsible human being. Why would you behave like that?’ … I definitely think we’ve gotten into such a bizarre world where people just drop off.”

See Full Gallery