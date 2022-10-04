Ups and Downs

“I got so ghosted that I just literally … by this man who you just wouldn’t think that they would behave like that,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 about her dating life, noting that she went out on “some dates here and there” since her divorce.

The actress added: “It’s nobody anyone knows. He’s a professional and 52 years old and has a job. You just think, ‘Oh, this is a responsible human being. Why would you behave like that?’ … I definitely think we’ve gotten into such a bizarre world where people just drop off.”