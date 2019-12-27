Pics Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s Biggest PDA Moments By Dan Clarendon December 27, 2019 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 6 7 / 6 AMAs Affection The lovebirds embraced on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on November 24. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News