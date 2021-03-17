‘Give and Take’

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the “Don’t Start Now” singer opened up about trying to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun. But at the same time, we’re quite private,” she said in the magazine’s February 2021 issue. “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

Lipa added: “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”