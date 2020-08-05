Royals Duchess Kate Wears a Face Mask at Event for the 1st Time Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic By Johnni Macke August 4, 2020 Shutterstock 6 1 / 6 Flower Power The mother of three donned a floral face mask while in Sheffield. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News