Royals

Duchess Kate Wears a Face Mask at Event for the 1st Time Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Duchess Kate Wears Floral Face Mask While Attending Event UK Kate Middleton
 Shutterstock
6
6 / 6
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Giving Back

Kate was all smiles as she unloaded boxes of donations from 19 different companies throughout the U.K.

Back to top