Royals Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Royals at Wimbledon Through the Years By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 4, 2019 Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images 12 13 / 12 July 2018 Meghan and Kate spent quality time together as they enjoyed the nice weather and tennis matches. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News