2020

Kate was the picture of a proud mom in December 2020 when George, Charlotte and Louis made their red carpet debut alongside their parents. William and Kate held their children’s hands as they attended a pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland. A source exclusively told Us later that month that the couple hoped “to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements” in 2021 as long as the events did not “interfere” with their schooling.