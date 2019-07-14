Royals Duchess Meghan and Beyonce Embrace in Long Hug, Talk About Baby Archie at ‘Lion King’ Premiere: Pics By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 14, 2019 NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images 5 6 / 5 Such Grace Beyoncé and Meghan, who is a longtime fan, looked comfortable in the presence of each other. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News