Royals

Duchess Meghan Beams While Cheering on Best Friend Serena Williams at US Open in New York City

By
Duchess Meghan Beams While Cheering on Best Friend Serena Williams at US Open in New York City
 JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
6
7 / 6

Strength in Numbers

She watched nervously at points during the event.

Back to top