Jinger Celebrates Halloween

In October 2021, Jinger posted a photo via Instagram of her and her husband trick-or-treating with friends.

In a blog post from a decade earlier, Michelle wrote that the family “do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes [but] we don’t do the Halloween thing” — which might be why fans were surprised to see Jinger dressed as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh.

“Congratulations!,” one social media user wrote. “Finally being expressive and free.”