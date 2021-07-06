Duggar Family Members React to ‘Counting On’ Cancellation

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

“Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!” the parents of the Duggar clan wrote in a lengthy statement on their website.

The couple focused on their happy memories filming reality shows for TLC. They didn’t say why the show was canceled, but they promised fans they’d find other ways to share their lives.

They concluded, “The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”