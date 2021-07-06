Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

“We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family,” the couple wrote in a statement shared via Instagram. “It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible.”

They added: “We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”