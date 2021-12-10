Jill Duggar

Jill shared a statement on behalf of herself and husband Derick via their Dillard Family blog on Thursday. “Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation,” the post began. “We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse.”

The former reality star pointed out that “nobody is above the law,” explaining that the Arkansas court “made that clear with their verdict” that.

“As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law,” the statement continued, before quoting a Bible passage from the book of Luke.

Ultimately, Jill and her spouse noted, “We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

They concluded: “Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.”