Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forstyh

“Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh. We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves,” the couple noted in a statement shared via Instagram Story days after the hearing’s conclusion. “We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

The duo concluded: “We are praying for Anna and her children.”