Family Time Family Bonding! Duggar Siblings Visit Sister Jinger Duggar in Los Angeles at Dodgers Game: Photos By Miranda Siwak August 28, 2021 Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram 4 1 / 4 In the Stands Jinger, Jana, Jason and James Duggar sat in the bleachers during the Dodgers game on Friday, August 27. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News