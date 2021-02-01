Peter Engel

The Saved by the Bell executive producer exclusively shared with Us that he last spoke to Diamond in the early 2000s but will always remember him for being a “comedy genius” who consistently made him laugh. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s a sad, sad day,” Engel said. “People who know me from my producing and writing know that I hate to have anything changed until I see it. He’d say, ‘Pete, let me try it this way.’ And I would say, ‘Eh, well try it my way.’ Nine out of 10 times, we’d go with his way. Those who know me know that’s not my style. I almost ruined the Hawaii episodes. We’re shooting inside the hotel in Santa Monica and I kept ruining the scene because he would make me laugh so much. I ruined all the scenes in the Hawaii movie and Las Vegas movie. He had me laughing for 11 years and I’m laughing now remembering. It makes me feel better.”