Peter Engel
The Saved by the Bell executive producer exclusively shared with Us that he last spoke to Diamond in the early 2000s but will always remember him for being a “comedy genius” who consistently made him laugh. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s a sad, sad day,” Engel said. “People who know me from my producing and writing know that I hate to have anything changed until I see it. He’d say, ‘Pete, let me try it this way.’ And I would say, ‘Eh, well try it my way.’ Nine out of 10 times, we’d go with his way. Those who know me know that’s not my style. I almost ruined the Hawaii episodes. We’re shooting inside the hotel in Santa Monica and I kept ruining the scene because he would make me laugh so much. I ruined all the scenes in the Hawaii movie and Las Vegas movie. He had me laughing for 11 years and I’m laughing now remembering. It makes me feel better.”Back to top