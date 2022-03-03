Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s Relationship Timeline

2020

The twosome were all over each other when Johnson won the Masters in November 2020.

“She’s such a big supporter of mine … obviously with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you,” he said in an interview at the time. “I’ve spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else so all I got to do is worry about golf.”