September 2020

The California native revealed in September 2020 that he and his wife, and their two daughters, had tested positive for COVID-19. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” Johnson said in an Instagram video. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

The actor explained that he and his loved ones were on the mend after a few rough weeks. “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good,” he continued. “We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”