Dance baby! Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together, and the Dancing With the Stars family is excited to welcome another member into their crew.

“Blessings to you both! ♥️👑,” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, on the former WWE star’s pregnancy photo announcement.

“OMG!!!!! Nikki and @theartemc♥️♥️ Sooooooo happy for you guys!,” the Ukrainian dancer’s wife and fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson, wrote on Bella’s Instagram photo. “What a beautiful year for the both of you. Cannot wait to see you as parents!!”

The couple shared their baby news via social media. Nikki, 36, shared the first sonogram of her and the professional dancer’s baby via Twitter.

“I was like, ‘Brie whatcha up to?’ she was like, ‘Family in super cute outfits, taking pics for our announcement,’” Nikki wrote alongside the sonogram pic. “I was like 😧 ARTEM! We haven’t taken any cute pics yet! Lol So lets start with this one. Say hi to our very strong warrior baby! Mama has felt it!”

The Russian dancer, 37, also shared the baby’s sonogram on Instagram along with a message that read, “I’m going to be a dad! We are so excited.”

Earlier in the day, Us Weekly confirmed that Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant and their due dates are less than two weeks apart.

For Brie, the bundle of joy will be baby No. 2 for her and her husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple already share 2-year-old daughter, Birdie. Nikki and Chigvintsev, on the other hand, are preparing to be first-time parents.

Since their announcements, many DWTS contestants and professional dancers have reached out to the couple via social media to extend their well wishes.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the celebs who are ready for another dancing kiddo to come into the reality TV competition family.