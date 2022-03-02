January 2022

After Samodanova requested a change in the pair’s visitation and child support agreements — and asked her ex to pay more of her attorney’s fees — in December 2021 court docs, Savchenko alleged in a statement to Us that there was “misinformation being spread” about him and his time on the DWTS tour.

“While I was [hoping] to keep our divorce amicable and private for the sake of my children, I feel I must now respond to set the record straight,” he said. “To clarify, my DWTS tour schedule runs from January 3 to March 27, and I have one day off each week. Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are five weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids.”

The dancer also denied rumors about him traveling to Mexico or Sweden for career opportunities, adding that he hired a previously vetted and “respected” nanny who “has been living at my residence and supporting with childcare since our divorce was finalized.” Savchenko also clarified that his ex-wife received multiple properties as part of their settlement.

He concluded, “I have and will continue to put the best interests of my children first. I would ask for privacy and respect for my children, as we continue to navigate this post-divorce litigation as a family.”