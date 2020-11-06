Pics

Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
6 October 2016 DWTS Gleb Savchenko Elena Samodanova's Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Gleb Savchenko/Instagram
17
6 / 17
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

June 2016

The professional dancers enjoyed some extra family time with daughter Olivia by the beach in June 2016.

 

Back to top