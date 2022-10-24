Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold and Husband Sam Cusick’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Parents

By
Lindsay Arnold and Husband Sam Cusick's Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram
12
10 / 12
podcast

June 2022

The ABC star celebrated seven years of marriage with a sweet anniversary post. “Since day one Sam has always been my best friend and I truly believe that is what has gotten us through the challenges and ups and downs of marriage,” she wrote via Instagram. “Through everything he has been the person I feel most comfortable being my true self around and the one who loves me at my best and at my worst. Grateful for our love and for the life we have created together 💕 Happy Anniversary to us 💕.”

See Full Gallery