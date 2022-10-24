June 2022

The ABC star celebrated seven years of marriage with a sweet anniversary post. “Since day one Sam has always been my best friend and I truly believe that is what has gotten us through the challenges and ups and downs of marriage,” she wrote via Instagram. “Through everything he has been the person I feel most comfortable being my true self around and the one who loves me at my best and at my worst. Grateful for our love and for the life we have created together 💕 Happy Anniversary to us 💕.”