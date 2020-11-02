Love Lives

DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Visit Wedding Venue After Reuniting Amid COVID-19

By
DWTS Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary Visit Wedding Venue
 Courtesy of Jenna Johnson/Instagram
4
3 / 4
podcast
Flash_600x338

Happy Anniversary

The DWTS couple were all smiles while revisiting their wedding venue in November.

Back to top