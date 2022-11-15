May 2022

Carson celebrated her husband’s career milestone with a family photo. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of this guy! It’s been six long years of rigorous work, sacrificing for me and my career, and here he is as a mechanical engineer graduate!” she wrote in an Instagram tribute. “Today, all of his professors told me how intelligent Carson is, and I was just beaming with pride! The sky is the limit for you babe! Can’t wait to see what you’ll do! We love you!!!! @carson.mcallister, also the last photo has me 🥹.”