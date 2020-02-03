Breanna Stewart

The WNBA star reflected on the “emotional” game she played against UConn on Monday, January 27, when both teams took a 24-second moment of silence to honor Bryant and Gigi. “Every single player had a story they could share about him, so the news — just like for the rest of the world — was a shock to us. It’s tragic and to think there were kids involved makes the situation even worse,” she told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America the next day. “I got hurt overseas in Hungary [in 2013] and I flew direct from Vienna to L.A. When I touched down, I had a message from Kobe just letting me know that he was here for me. Throughout the entire rehab, he was just someone in my corner.”