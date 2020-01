Demi Lovato

“This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself, Kobe and one of his daughters. “Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will BE so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔.”