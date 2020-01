Jamie Foxx

“Just can’t take this one. Sending up prayers to your beautiful family. This hurt is for a lifetime… @kobebryant you will be missed for eternity. REST IN POWER,” the actor wrote on one of three photo tributes to the late basketball player. “Gianna and Kobe REST IN POWER… 💔,” he added on a photo of both Kobe and his daughter Gianna before sharing a photo of himself with the Lakers legend at the Oscars.