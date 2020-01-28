JoAnna Garcia

The Gossip Girl alum and husband Nick Swisher’s daughter Emme wore a Lakers hat to school on Monday.

“Rest in ❤️ #24, your daughter Gianna, and the other 7 people who’s passing is equally as painful and catastrophic for their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and all of the other families who are shattered by this tremendous loss. We are praying for peace in their hearts as they grieve the gaping hole losing a father, a daughter, a wife, a husband, family member, or friend leaves behind,” Garcia wrote via Instagram. “Today, Emme went to school donning @yourboyswish Laker hat. All of the beautiful photos of Kobe and his daughter GiGi took our breath away last night. Their love and friendship was undeniable.”

Garcia added that she and Swisher “cried as we watched tribute after tribute with our girls in our laps.”

“The love between a father and a daughter is (in my opinion) one of the most meaningful and special bonds there is. Kobe and GiGi were a beautiful celebration of that and I’m gutted his other 3 daughters and his wife were robbed of more time with a person who clearly lived for his family,” she wrote. “And it isn’t lost on me they aren’t the only children and spouse that have had that taken from them so suddenly. Life is so fragile. It shouldn’t take a tragedy like this to remind us of that fragility. May those deeply mourning today and everyday moving forward look for the signs, take comfort that the veil is so thin, keep them with you because they are closer than we know ❤️💜💛❤️”