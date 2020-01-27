RIP Kobe Bryant Dead: Dwyane Wade, Chrissy Teigen and More Celebs Mourn the Death of NBA Star By Mariel Turner January 26, 2020 Shutterstock 59 55 / 59 Julia Roberts The Oscar winner posted a photo of Kobe walking off the court with the caption, “💔.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News